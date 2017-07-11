Trump Administration Considering Ban On Popular Russian Software, And Other Trump News From Today

​Tuesday. July 11. Day 172.

Top Stories​​​ ​

Trump Administration Considers Banning Popular Russian Government Software: The Trump administration is considering banning popular Russian security software from Kaspersky Labs for government use. It's alleged that the company has connections to Russian intelligence.

Trump Jr. Tweets Incriminating Emails: Tuesday morning, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted an email conversation setting up his now infamous meeting with Russian lawyer Natlia Veselnitskaya. The emails confirm that Trump was warned that the meeting could be part of a Russian effort to favor Donald Trump's chances at winning the presidency.

Russia Threatens To Expel 30 US Diplomats Over Property Row: An unnamed government source told Russian newspaper Izvestia that Russia may expel 30 US diplomats over two Russian diplomatic compounds that were seized by the Obama administration last year. The Atlantic reports that "Russian officials had hoped there would be a breakthrough on the issue last week when President Trump met with Vladimir Putin, his Russian counterpart, on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting in Hamburg, Germany. But... the issue of the compounds remained unresolved.

Trump's Tweets

There was a lot of news that Donald Trump was trying to distract from this morning! So why not fire off four tweets?

The Senate Democrats have only confirmed 48 of 197 Presidential Nominees. They can't win so all they do is slow things down & obstruct! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2017

Working hard to get the Olympics for the United States (L.A.). Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2017

Marine Plane crash in Mississippi is heartbreaking. Melania and I send our deepest condolences to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2017





Big wins against ISIS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2017



