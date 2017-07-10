Donald Trump Jr. Promised Negative Clinton Intel In Campaign Meeting With Russian Lawyer, And Other Trump News From Today

​Monday . July 10. Day 171.

Trump Jr. Promised Negative Hillary Information In Campaign Meeting With Russian Lawyer: Donald Trump Jr. was promised damaging information on Hillary Clinton ahead of a meeting held with a Kremlin-connected lawyer during the election. Former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Trump son-in-law and current adviser Jared Kushner attended the meeting. Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort, and Trump Jr. confirmed the meeting. Trump Jr. offered two perspectives on the meeting. First, he told the Times that him and the Russian lawyer only discussed adoption issues. Later, he told the Times that he took the meeting as a favor to a friend from the Ms. Universe pageant, and that she tried to tell him that the DNC was receiving money from the Russians.

Half Of Comey's Trump Memos Contain Classified Information: Half of the highly sought after memos that former FBI Director James Comey took after every personal interaction he had with President Trump contain classified information, according the The Hill. If that analysis is true, Comey is most likely guilty of breaking the same privacy laws that he so gravely accused Hillary Clinton of breaking during the 2016 campaign. Comey shared his memos with friends, and leaked them to journalists (according to his own Senate testimony).

President Trump is finished with G20 meetings, meaning he can remove his hands from all of those pesky shakes, and use them for more pressing things —his tweets. This morning Trump went on a healthy tweetstorm.

First, Trump tweeted his reaction to The Hill's story on the supposed classified information in James Comey's memos:

James Comey leaked CLASSIFIED INFORMATION to the media. That is so illegal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

In another tweet, Trump turned to health care, urging Senators to vote on an Obamacare replacement before their August recess:

I cannot imagine that Congress would dare to leave Washington without a beautiful new HealthCare bill fully approved and ready to go! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

Over the weekend, President Trump was criticized for letting his daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump fill his seat during a G20 meeting. This morning, Trump tweeted out his response:

When I left Conference Room for short meetings with Japan and other countries, I asked Ivanka to hold seat. Very standard. Angela M agrees! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother,as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017







