Trump Wanted Tanks At The Inauguration Parade, And Other Trump News From Today

Wednesday, March 22nd. Day 62.

Top Stories

Trump wanted tanks and military vehicles for his inauguration parade

The Huffington Post reported back in January that the Trump team was looking into adding military vehicles to the inauguration. The Trump team denied the report, but HuffPo is back with emails — the result of a FOIA request — that show the Trump team asking the Pentagon to "send us some pictures of military vehicles we could add to the parade." Pentagon officials were reportedly concerned a parade with tanks and missile launchers might resemble a North Korean military parade.





Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort had secret plan to promote Putin's agenda

According to a new report from the AP, Paul Manafort — who served as Trump's campaign chairman from May to August 2016 — had a secret deal with a Russian billionaire to help undermine Russian opposition in Eastern Europe. As the AP notes, "The work appears to contradict assertions by the Trump administration and Manafort himself that he never worked for Russian interests."

When asked for comment, Sean Spicer said it would be "inappropriate to comment on a person who is not a White House employee." Previously, on Monday, Spicer said that Manafort — who, again, was Trump's campaign chairman for months — had a "very limited role" in the campaign.





Neil Gorsuch's SCOTUS confirmation hearing enters its third day

Follow the Wall Street Journal's and the New York Times' liveblogs of today's proceedings, which has already touched on cameras in the Supreme Court, birth control, and the emoluments clause.

The New York Times has a good roundup of the highlights from yesterday's questioning.





Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he "didn't want the job"

In an interview with an IJR reporter (the only reporter that was permitted to travel with Tillerson on his Asia-Pacific trip), Tillerson said that he "didn't want" the Secretary of State job and that his wife convinced him to do it. It's unclear if Tillerson is performing the reluctant statesman/Cincinnatus routine here — or if he legitimately didn't want the job. Either way, it's an odd quote.





Other Stories

Approval for GOP healthcare bill continues to drop Politico

Deductibles would reportedly rise $1,500 under the plan Axios

Gorka hedges on Vitézi Rend membership Lobelog





Trump Tweets

Big day for healthcare. Working hard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2017



