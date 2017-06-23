Trump Accuses Mueller Of Being 'Very, Very Good Friends' With Comey, And Other Trump News From Today

​ Friday. June 23. Day 154.

Top Stories

Trump Accuses Special Counsel Robert Mueller Of A Conflict Of Interest In Russia Probe: In an interview that aired on "Fox & Friends" this morning, Trump responded to a question about whether Mueller ought to recuse himself by suggesting that Mueller might be too close to former FBI director James Comey to be objective. "Well he's very, very good friends with Comey. Which is very bothersome," Trump said. "We're going to have to see." Trump also said, "The people who have ben hired [by Mueller] are all Hillary Clinton supporters."

Trump Admits That 'Tapes' Tweet Was Meant To Influence Comey: In the same interview, Fox reporter Ainsley Earnhardt suggested that Trump's tweet suggesting that he had tapes of his conversations with Comey was "a smart way to make sure he stayed honest in those hearings." (Trump admitted yesterday that he does not actually have tapes of his conversations with Comey.) Trump replied, "Well, uh, it wasn't very stupid, I can tell you that," and said Comey's "story may have changed" after Trump's tweet about the tapes.

Trump Lashed Out At White House Counsel For Not Quashing Russia Investigation: Trump reportedly berated White House Counsel Don McGahn earlier this week for not doing more to combat the Russia investigation early on. As White House Counsel, McGahn represents the institution of the White House, not Trump personally. "I am not sure the president completely understands how these roles are segregated," one anonymous Trump adviser told Politico.



The FBI Is Investigating Paul Manafort's Real Estate Deals: Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman, is reportedly under scrutiny from the FBI for a number of transactions involving the financing of luxury homes and apartments, in addition to being investigated for his ties to Russia.

Trump Appointee Made Business-Friendly Changes To EPA Chemical Regulations: EPA Deputy Assistant Administrator Nancy Beck, formerly an industry lobbyist, reportedly edited rules to reduce the EPA's oversight over potentially hazardous substances, in spite of employees' objections to the changes.

Justin Trudeau Calls Trump 'Someone You Can Work With': At an event organized by the New York Times and the University of Toronto, the Canadian prime minister said, "I have always found that whenever [Trump] has made an engagement to me or a commitment to me on the phone or in person, he followed through on that, and that is someone you can work with."

Trump's Tweets

Trump continued to congratulate himself on signing bills — specifically, "Legislative Bills" — calling his accomplishments "Nice!"

I've helped pass and signed 38 Legislative Bills, mostly with no Democratic support, and gotten rid of massive amounts of regulations. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2017

NPR explains why this tweet is misleading and why most of the bills Trump has signed represent only minor tweaks to the law:

Measuring laws passed by counting rather than by significance is pretty meaningless... Among modern Oval Office occupants, Presidents Jimmy Carter (52), George H.W. Bush (41) and Bill Clinton (41) had all signed more bills into law than Trump has by this point in their presidencies.



[NPR]