Trump White House Asked FBI To Discredit Trump Campaign Russia Ties, And Other Trump Stories Of The Day

Friday, February 24th, 2017. Day 36.

Top Stories

+ Trump White House Asked FBI To Knock Down Times Story Tying Trump Campaign To Russian Officials CNN

+ Jared Kushner And Ivanka Trump Successfully Intervened In Climate Order — Scrubbed Language Critical Of Paris Deal Axios

+ Passengers Aboard A Domestic Flight Asked To 'Show Their Papers' By CPB Rolling Stone

Other Stories

+ Caitlyn Jenner Slams Trump On Instagram After Repeal Of Trans Protections In School Digg

+ Faith Groups Building Homes To House Undocumented Immigrants CNN

+ GOP Congressman Asks Trump To Release His Tax Returns Political Wire

Trump Tweets

This morning, Trump responded to the CNN story that reported the White House's reported attempt to pressure the FBI into refuting Trump campaign ties to Russia:

 
 

Trump also tweeted that he will attend CPAC:

 


Here's What Happened Thursday.

Benjamin Goggin is the News Editor at Digg. 

