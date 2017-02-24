Trump White House Asked FBI To Discredit Trump Campaign Russia Ties, And Other Trump Stories Of The Day

At Digg we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.
Friday, February 24th, 2017. Day 36.
Top Stories
+ Trump White House Asked FBI To Knock Down Times Story Tying Trump Campaign To Russian Officials CNN
+ Jared Kushner And Ivanka Trump Successfully Intervened In Climate Order — Scrubbed Language Critical Of Paris Deal Axios
+ Passengers Aboard A Domestic Flight Asked To 'Show Their Papers' By CPB Rolling Stone
Other Stories
+ Caitlyn Jenner Slams Trump On Instagram After Repeal Of Trans Protections In School Digg
+ Faith Groups Building Homes To House Undocumented Immigrants CNN
+ GOP Congressman Asks Trump To Release His Tax Returns Political Wire
Trump Tweets
This morning, Trump responded to the CNN story that reported the White House's reported attempt to pressure the FBI into refuting Trump campaign ties to Russia:
Trump also tweeted that he will attend CPAC:
Here's What Happened Thursday.
