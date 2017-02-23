Air Force Suggests Trump Is Lying About $1 Billion Air Force One Deal, And Other Trump News From Today

At Digg we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Thursday, February 23rd, 2017. Day 35.

Top Stories

+ Hacked Texts Suggest Ex Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort Was Blackmailed Over Ukranian Ties Politico

+ Trump Administration Lifts Transgender Protections In Schools The AP

-- Politicians Give Praise And Criticism For Move To Lift Trans Protections The AP

+ Air Force Says It Can't Account For Donald Trump's Supposed Air Force One Deal Bloomberg

Other Stories

+ CPAC Is Underway And Trump Officials Are Expected To Speak, Watch A Live Stream Here Digg

+ Rex Tillerson Find His State Department Sidelined Amid Trump's Reshuffled Power Center The Washington Post

+ ICE Prisoner Diagnosed With Brain Tumor Removed From Hospital The Hill





Here's What Happened Wednesday.

