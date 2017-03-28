Trump Takes Credit For Ford Plants — Ford Disagrees, And Other Trump News From Today

​ At Digg, we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Tuesday, March 28th. Day 68.

Top Stories

Trump To End Obama-Era Focus On Climate Change With Executive Order

Today, in an executive order, President Trump will rescind six of President Obama's climate change orders — one of which instructs the government to prepare for the impacts of climate change — and instruct all agencies to identify "obstacles and impediments to American energy."



White House Sought To Block Former Attorney General From Testifying On Trump-Russia Connections

In letters reviewed by The Washington Post, The White House asked that former acting Attorney General Sally Yates not be permitted to testify in front of Congress in hearings on Trump's Russia connections — hearing that were canceled by House Intelligence Chair Devin Nunes.



Trump Seeks Easy Victory By Accelerating Infrastructure Bill

Axios reports that President Trump intends to accelerate his promised $1 Trillion infrastructure plan, putting it forth concurrently with his tax plan this year. According to sources, President Trump is seeking an easy win by targeting Democrats who desperately need infrastructure spending in their districts.



Other Stories

Ford Says Trump Can't Take Credit For Their New Plants NBC



California Chief Justice Puts Trump On Blast The Washington Post



Trump's Tweets

Late this morning Donald Trump continued to deride The New York Times, while boosting The New York Post.

The failing @NYTimes would do much better if they were honest! https://t.co/ATy8R3knS2 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

President Trump continued his streak of media input by encouraging everyone to watch Fox And Friends.

Watch @foxandfriends now on Podesta and Russia! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

Earlier, Trump took credit for Ford's announcement of three new facilities in Michigan. Ford told NBC that the plants had been planned in 2015.

Big announcement by Ford today. Major investment to be made in three Michigan plants. Car companies coming back to U.S. JOBS! JOBS! JOBS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

Last night, President Trump commented on last week's health care debacle, saying that a new bill would be passed once "ObamaCare folds".

The Democrats will make a deal with me on healthcare as soon as ObamaCare folds - not long. Do not worry, we are in very good shape! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

The Republican House Freedom Caucus was able to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. After so many bad years they were ready for a win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017









