Flynn Reportedly Told Business Partner That Trump Would 'Rip Up' Russia Sanctions, And Other Trump News From Today

Wednesday, December 6th, Day 321.

Michael Flynn Reportedly Told Former Associate Trump Would 'Rip Up' Russia Sanctions

In an account made public Wednesday, a whistleblow told Congress that President Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn claimed that Trump planned to "rip up" economic sanctions imposed on Russia, freeing up a stalled business project for Flynn.

The anonymous whistleblower reportedly met Alex Copson, partner of a firm that hired Flynn to promote a joint project with Russia to promote building nuclear reactors in the Middle East, at an inauguration day event. Copson showed the whistleblower texts where Flynn said that the project would be "good to go." Copson went on to say that Flynn was "putting everything in place" and would ensure that sanctions against Russia were "ripped up."

Trump Formally Recognize Jerusalem As Israel's Capital

As anticipated, President Trump formally recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital in a speech Wednesday, saying "this is nothing more or less than a recognition of reality." The move sets the US apart from the rest of the world in the issue, with everyone from the Pope the China warning that the move could inspire violence in the Arab world. Pro-Palestinian advocates want to establish East Jerusalem as the capital of the Palestinian state.

Trump Calls For End To Yemen Blockade

President Trump issued a public statement Wednesday urging Saudi Arabia to end a blockade its imposed against Yemen that has a humanitarian crisis. The blockade came after Houthi rebels fired missiles into Riyadh in November. Trump has supported Saudi Arabia previously through arms sales.

Patagonia Suing Trump

Patagonia announced that it would sue President Trump for his reduction of two Utah national monuments. In a statement, CEO Rose Marcario said "we've fought to protect these places since we were founded and now we'll continue that fight in the courts." The outdoor retailer also changed its homepage after Trump's decision, displaying the headline "The President Stole Your Land."

58 House Democrats Vote For Trump Impeachment

58 Democrats in The House voted to initiate impeachment proceedings for President Trump Wednesday but were defeated by the large majority of 364 congressmen who voted table the measure. Democratic leaders opposed the measure, noting ongoing investigations into Trump by both houses of Congress.