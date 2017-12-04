Jared Kushner Omitted Role In Funding Israeli Settlements In Financial Disclosure, And Other Trump News From Today

Monday, December 4th, Day 319.

Jared Kushner Omitted Role In Foundation That Funded Israeli Settlements

Newsweek reports that Jared Kushner failed to disclose his role as co-director or the Charles and Seryl Kushner Foundation from 2006 to 2015 on financial disclosure he filed with the Office of Government ethics. While he oversaw the organization, it gave at least $38,000 to a group building in the Israeli settlement Beit El. The US has opposed Israeli settlements since Ronald Reagan. Kushner is reported to be the Trump transition official who instructed Michael Flynn to attempt to persuade foreign officials to delay a UN vote condemning Israeli settlements.

Multiple Emails Show Efforts To Reach Trump Campaign For 'Kremlin Connection' Using NRA

The New York Times reports that multiple emails to a Trump campaign adviser show attempted outreach to the Trump campaign offering a potential "Kremlin connection" using ties with the NRA. NRA member and conservative activist Paul Erickson suggested setting up talks at the NRA's annual meeting between a Trump envoy and the deputy governor of Russia's central bank, Alexander Torshin, in an effort to improve future US-Russian relations. It's unclear how the campaign responded, but Jeff Sessions reportedly told members of Congress he did not recall the contacts.

Trump Expected To Shrink Bears Ears Monument

President Trump is expected to announce a 77 to 92 percent reduction to Bears Ears monument in Utah on Monday — an action recommended by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. The decision would be would be a victory for Republicans, oil companies and activists who believe that federal land designations have infringed on personal and local land use. Environmentalists and Native American groups, who are both interested in protecting the integrity of the land.

Trump Endorses Roy Moore On Twitter

President Trump endorsed Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore on Twitter Monday, ignoring the sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

Putting Pelosi/Schumer Liberal Puppet Jones into office in Alabama would hurt our great Republican Agenda of low on taxes, tough on crime, strong on military and borders...& so much more. Look at your 401-k’s since Election. Highest Stock Market EVER! Jobs are roaring back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

Trump Defends Michael Flynn After Charges Filed

President Trump defended Michael Flynn in the wake of charges filed against him Friday. Trump told reporters Monday morning "I feel badly for General Flynn... Hillary Clinton lied many times to the FBI. Nothing happened to her. Flynn lied and they destroyed his life." Former FBI Director James Comey to Congress last year that there was no basis for the conclusion that Hillary Clinton lied to The Bureau. Sunday, Trump tweeted a similar defense.

So General Flynn lies to the FBI and his life is destroyed, while Crooked Hillary Clinton, on that now famous FBI holiday “interrogation” with no swearing in and no recording, lies many times...and nothing happens to her? Rigged system, or just a double standard? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017











