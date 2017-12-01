Michael Flynn Charged With Lying To FBI About Talks With Russian Official, And Other Trump News From Today

Friday, December 1st, Day 316.

Michael Flynn Pleads Guilty To Making False Statements About Conversations With Russian Ambassador

President Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has pleaded guilty to charges of making false statements to the FBI concerning two conversations with the Russian ambassador last December. According to The Washington Post and BuzzFeed, Flynn lied about asking the Russian ambassador not to retaliate in response to new sanctions imposed by the Obama administration, and about asking the Russian ambassador to delay or defeat a vote in the UN Security Council. Flynn will appear in court Friday morning.

Trump Suggests Shutdown Might Be A Good Thing

President Trump has reportedly told advisers that a government shutdown may be a good thing if Trump can portray himself as drawing a hard line on immigration. Trump has reportedly suggested that he could demand funding for a border wall, which if not agreed on in the spending bill by the end of next week could trigger a shutdown.

Trump Has Repeatedly Asked Senators To End Russia Inquiry

The New York Times reports that President Trump has repeatedly asked members of the Senate, including the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee who openly talked to The Times, to end the investigation into Russia's involvement in the presidential election. Multiple congressmen have called such requests inappropriate.

White House Orchestrated Tillerson Replacement Reports To Publicly Shame Him

CNN reports that news earlier this week that President Trump may replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo was orchestrated by White House staff and President Trump himself as an effort to shame Tillerson, after reports surfaced that Tillerson has openly disparaged the President to staff, calling him a "moron." A White House employee told CNN that the goal was to get Tillerson to "punch out" in the wake of reports on his replacement.