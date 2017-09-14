Trump Denies DACA Deal With Dems While Confirming Details On Twitter, And Other Trump News From Today

​Thursday, September 14th. Day 238.

Top Democrats Say Trump Made A Deal On DACA, Trump Denies It Via Twitter

The Washington Post reports that Late Wednesday night Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told the press that during a dinner, President Trump agreed to push legislation that would replace DACA in exchange for border security that didn't include a wall.

Thursday morning, Trump tweeted similar details, but that there was "no deal":

No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

...They have been in our country for many years through no fault of their own - brought in by parents at young age. Plus BIG border security — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

National Security Adviser Orders Entire Federal Gov To Hold Anti-Leak Training, Suggests Showing Fox News Clip

BuzzFeed reports that National Security Adviser HR McMaster has issued a memo to all government agencies and departments ordering anti-leaking training occur that covers classified and controlled unclassified information. Suggested videos to show include a clip from Fox News.

Lone Black Republican Senator Meets With Trump To Discuss Charlottesville Response

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, who happens to be the only black Republican senator, met with President Trump Wednesday to tell Trump why his response to the violence in Charlottesville ignored the "the last three centuries of challenges from white supremacists." Both the White House and Scott said Trump listened to Scott speak for the majority of the meeting.



