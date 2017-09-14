Trump Denies DACA Deal With Dems While Confirming Details On Twitter, And Other Trump News From Today

Thursday, September 14th. Day 238.
Top Democrats Say Trump Made A Deal On DACA, Trump Denies It Via Twitter
The Washington Post reports that Late Wednesday night Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told the press that during a dinner, President Trump agreed to push legislation that would replace DACA in exchange for border security that didn't include a wall.
Thursday morning, Trump tweeted similar details, but that there was "no deal":
National Security Adviser Orders Entire Federal Gov To Hold Anti-Leak Training, Suggests Showing Fox News Clip
BuzzFeed reports that National Security Adviser HR McMaster has issued a memo to all government agencies and departments ordering anti-leaking training occur that covers classified and controlled unclassified information. Suggested videos to show include a clip from Fox News.
Lone Black Republican Senator Meets With Trump To Discuss Charlottesville Response
South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, who happens to be the only black Republican senator, met with President Trump Wednesday to tell Trump why his response to the violence in Charlottesville ignored the "the last three centuries of challenges from white supremacists." Both the White House and Scott said Trump listened to Scott speak for the majority of the meeting.