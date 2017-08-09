FBI Raids Home Of Former Trump Campaign Chief Paul Manafort, And Other Trump News From Today

Wednesday. August 9th. Day 202.

Top Stories ​​​ ​

FBI Raided Home Of Paul Manafort, One Time Trump Campaign Chief: FBI agents raided the home of Paul Manafort on July 26th, apparently under the purview of Special Counsel Robert Mueller (Manafort confirmed the raid). Documents seized reportedly include notes from the Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, Manafort and a Russian lawyer.

A noteworthy point on search warrants:

This weirdly omits an obvious but important point: Warrants, unlike subpoenas, require probable cause. https://t.co/gQjE1MohjN — Julian Sanchez (@normative) August 9, 2017

That an extraordinary step like this could be authorized says they think they've got something clear & damning on Manafort, at least. — Julian Sanchez (@normative) August 9, 2017





Trump Deportations Lag Behind Obama Era: According to new data from ICE, the Trump Administration has deported undocumented immigrants at a lower rate than the Obama Administration. At its slowest, the Obama administration deported 20,000 people per month. The Trump administration has deported 84,473 people since February at a rate of 16,900 people per month.



Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson Explains Away Trump's Threat Against North Korea: On Wednesday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson downplayed Trump's threats against North Korea made yesterday, saying Trump was simply "sending a strong message to North Korea in language that Kim Jong Un would understand." Tillerson made the statement as he traveled to Guam, which North Korea threatened to strike yesterday. Tillerson said he doesn't believe North Korea's threats.

Trump Campaign And Donald Jr. Turn Over Thousands Of Documents In Russia Probe: Donald Trump Jr. and members of the Trump campaign including Paul Manafort have turned over thousands of documents to the Senate Judiciary Committee as part of its investigation into Russia's efforts to interfere in US elections. The committee asked for all records pertaining to efforts to obtain information about Hillary Clinton from Russian sources.

Trump To Stay At Trump Tower For First Time Since Inauguration: President Trump will spend three nights at Trump Tower, visiting his New York City home for the first time since his inauguration. Next week, Trump will travel to Trump Tower where he will hold meetings until he goes back to his New Jersey golf club on Wednesday, according to his itinerary.

Trump's Tweets

President Trump continued to rattle the saber towards North Korea Wednesday morning by tweeting about the US' nuclear arsenal:

My first order as President was to renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal. It is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

...Hopefully we will never have to use this power, but there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017







