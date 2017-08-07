UPDATING THROUGHOUT THE DAY

Trump Calls His Base 'Bigger And Stronger Than Ever Before,' And Other Trump News From Today

​Monday. August 7th. Day 200.

Top Stories​​

Trump Says His Base Is Expanding:  Monday morning, President Trump insisted in a Twitter tirade that his base is expanding, despite record low approval ratings:

 
 
 

Tillerson Extends Olive Branch To North Korea: After the UN Security Council voted unanimously to impose new sanctions on North Korea, Rex Tillerson said that the US is willing to approach the negotiating table if North Korea stops firing missiles. When asked how long it would take, Tillerson said, "we'll know it when we see it." Two weeks ago, North Korea tested a missile that could reach the continental United States.

Deputy Attorney General Says Special Investigator Mueller Can Investigate Whatever He Wants: Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein told "Fox News Sunday" that special counsel Robert Mueller can look into any crimes he comes across while investigating Russia's attempted interference into the American presidential election. The statement comes days after news broke that Mueller had impanelled a grand jury in an attempt to help gather information about the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer. 

