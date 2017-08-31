Trump Expected To Ask For Billions In Harvey Relief Next Week, And Other Trump News From Today

Thursday, August 31st. Day 224.

Top Stories​​​ ​

Trump Expected To Request Harvey Repair Funding Package As Early As Next Week

The Washington Post reports that President Trump is expected to request disaster relief funding from Congress for Houston as early as next week. Trump has called a meeting next week with Congressional leaders to discuss the details. On consideration facing the administration and Congress is the debt ceiling. If the relief will cost billions, Congress will be forced to raise the debt ceiling to continue funding other aspects of the government.

Russian Lobbyist At Trump Tower Meeting Has Testified For Grand Jury

The Financial Times reports that Rinat Akhmetshin, the Russian lobbyist at the infamous Trump Tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner, has testified in-front of the grand jury empaneled by special investigator Robert Mueller. Akhmetshin reportedly testified for a few hours, mostly about a "dossier" of information on political campaign financials that was being offered to the Trump campaign.

Special Investigator Mueller Working With NY Attorney General On Paul Manafort Financials

Special investigator Robert Mueller is working with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman to probe former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort's financials, according to Politico. The cooperation indicates an expansion of the larger investigation in the Trump campaign's connections to Russia. Last week, the FBI raided Manafort's house for evidence.



