Trump Tweets 'Talking Is Not The Answer' In North Korea, And Other Trump News From Today

Wednesday, August 30th. Day 223.

Top Stories​​ ​

Trump Tweets "Talking Is Not The Answer" In North Korea

President Trump seemed to escalate threats against North Korea Wednesday morning, when he tweeted that "Talking is not the answer!" to addressing the dictatorships escalating threats:

The U.S. has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2017

Developer Who Tried To Assist With Trump Tower Moscow Deal Bought IAmAF**got.Com and VaginaBoy.Com To Attack Mutual Trump Enemy



According to The Daily Beast, Felix Sater, the developer who attempted to connect Donald Trump with Russian President Vladimir Putin to broker a Moscow Trump Tower deal, bought a slew of derogatory domain names such as IAmAFaggot.Com and VaginaBoy.Com to attack a mutual enemy he has with Donald Trump. Sater used the sites to attack Jody Kriss, a former CFO of the Trump Tower real estate company that employed Sater as well, who went on to sue Trump and the company.

Trump To End Rule Requiring That Businesses Track Pay According To Gender And Race

The Trump Administration will stop a rule that would have required businesses to track how they pay different genders and races. Ivanka Trump said in a statement that the policy would "not yield the intended results" — helping end the gender and race pay gap.