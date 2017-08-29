Trump Punished Longtime Aide After Lackluster Phoenix Rally Turnout, And Other Trump News From Today

Tuesday, August 29th. Day 222.

Trump Punished Longtime Aide After Lackluster Phoenix Rally

Last week, President Trump reportedly told longtime aide George Gigicos that he would never organize another Trump rally due to the fact that his Phoenix rally appeared to be less-than-full. The content of the rally was fiery, with Trump threatening to shutdown the government if the border wall wasn't funded. But the room itself appeared to partly empty, with part of it being bisected by a dividing wall, and all of the audience on the flat floor.

Trump Says 'All Options On The Table' After North Korea Missile Launch Over Japan

In the wake of a rare North Korean missile launch over Japan, President Trump issued a statement saying "all options are on the table." Trump continued, saying "This regime has signaled its contempt for its neighbors, for all members of the United Nations, and for minimum standards of acceptable international behavior." Japanese PM Shinzo Abe spoke to President Trump for 40 minutes after the incident, where the two apparently agreed that an emergency UN Security Council meeting should be held.

Mueller Investigating Trump Response To Trump Tower Meeting Article

NBC reports that special investigator Robert Mueller is investigating Donald Trump's hand in the response to the explosive story revealing a meeting between Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya. Mueller reportedly wants to know what Trump knew about the meeting, and whether he attempted to conceal its real purpose in his response.

Cohn And Mnuchin Move Towards Lower Tax Cut In Effort To Pass Trump Plan

Gary Cohn and Steve Mnuchin, the two members of Trump's cabinet charged with drafting and passing Trump's tax plan, meet every day to discuss how they'll get tax cuts through congress. Two sources tell The New York Times that the two are now pursuing a plan that would cut the corporate tax rate by 10% rather than the originally planned 20%, and that the current cap on personal income tax would remain intact.

Evidence Suggests That Gorka May Have Lied About White House Departure



In an email obtained by NBC's Chris Hayes, White House security directed staff not to admit former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka into the building, and that he may still have his security badge because his "DNA [do not admit] status was performed" while he was out of the building. Two former White House staff members told Hayes that the emails were highly unusual for a resignation — which is how Gorka claimed he left the White House.