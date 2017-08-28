UPDATING THROUGHOUT THE DAY

Trump's Business Sought Deal For Moscow Trump Tower During Election, And Other Trump News From Today

Monday, August 28th. Day 221.

Need more? Check out our live-updating Trump channel.

Top Stories

Trump's Business Sought Deal For Moscow Trump Tower During Election

The Washington Post reports that Donald Trump's business was actively seeking a deal to construct a Trump Tower in Moscow during the 2016 presidential election. Developer Felix Sater urged Trump to come to Moscow, promising that he could get Russian President Vladimir Putin to say "great things" about Trump. The proposal was abandoned before the presidential primaries began. 

Trump To Lift Ban On Transfer Of Military Gear To Local Police

USA Today reports that the Trump administration will lift President Obama's ban on repurposing military equipment for local police use — a policy put in place after protests in Ferguson over the shooting death of Michael Brown. The Obama-era order prevented the reuse of military armored vehicles, large-caliber weapons, and ammunition by local police forces.

Trump To Travel To Texas Amid Historic Rainfall And Flooding

President Trump will travel to Texas on Tuesday in response to the fallout of Hurricane Harvey, which has caused historic flooding in the state. The trip could add a logistical headache for state and local officials who are already battling an unprecedented emergency. Trump has been notably active in response to the storm, holding multiple meetings about the emergency over the weekend, and tweeting multiple updates.

Benjamin Goggin is the News Editor at Digg. 

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
DESIGN WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Where To Get Furniture When You’ve Outgrown IKEA

14 diggs arhaus.com
Looking to kick up your home’s style? Arhaus is a one-stop shop for artisan-crafted furnishings for every room in your home. Right now they’re offering a 40% off storewide sale, now through August 31.
STYLE WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Your Apartment Could Look Like This

8 diggs arhaus.com
Arhaus is a one-stop shop for artisan-crafted furnishings for every room in your home. Kickstart your home redesign with 40% off during their storewide sale, now through August 31.