Trump's Business Sought Deal For Moscow Trump Tower During Election, And Other Trump News From Today

Monday, August 28th. Day 221.

Need more? Check out our live-updating Trump channel.



Top Stories ​

Trump's Business Sought Deal For Moscow Trump Tower During Election

The Washington Post reports that Donald Trump's business was actively seeking a deal to construct a Trump Tower in Moscow during the 2016 presidential election. Developer Felix Sater urged Trump to come to Moscow, promising that he could get Russian President Vladimir Putin to say "great things" about Trump. The proposal was abandoned before the presidential primaries began.

Trump To Lift Ban On Transfer Of Military Gear To Local Police

USA Today reports that the Trump administration will lift President Obama's ban on repurposing military equipment for local police use — a policy put in place after protests in Ferguson over the shooting death of Michael Brown. The Obama-era order prevented the reuse of military armored vehicles, large-caliber weapons, and ammunition by local police forces.

Trump To Travel To Texas Amid Historic Rainfall And Flooding



President Trump will travel to Texas on Tuesday in response to the fallout of Hurricane Harvey, which has caused historic flooding in the state. The trip could add a logistical headache for state and local officials who are already battling an unprecedented emergency. Trump has been notably active in response to the storm, holding multiple meetings about the emergency over the weekend, and tweeting multiple updates.