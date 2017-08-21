The Secret Service Has Run Out Of Money Because Of Trump's Travel, And Other Trump News From Today

​ Monday. August 21st. Day 214.

Top Stories

The Secret Service Has Already Depleted A Year's Worth Of Funds Allotted For Many Agents Protecting Trump And His Family: One-third of the Secret Service workforce have already reached the $160,000 federal yearly maximum for salary and overtime compensation due to the grueling demands of protecting the president's family and associates, according to USA Today. Forty-two people, including 18 Trump family members, have Secret Service protection under the Trump administration, compared to 31 people under the Obama administration. The funding crisis is partially a result of the Secret Service costs associated with the president's frequent trips to his golf resorts in Florida and New Jersey, and his children's business and personal travel to Uruguay, the United Kingdom, the Dominican Republic, British Columbia, Dubai, Germany, Hungary, and Aspen, Colorado. Key factoid: "The Secret Service has spent some $60,000 on golf cart rentals alone this year to protect Trump at both Mar-a-Lago and Bedminster."

State Department Reportedly Paralyzed Under Tillerson's Micromanaging, Lack Of Communication: Several current and former career civil servants within the State Department say that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's management style has hindered diplomats ability to work effectively, according to Vanity Fair. Abigail Tracy reports that Tillerson has "isolated himself, micromanaging in small, seemingly random areas while missing huge swaths of the big picture." Tillerson is being advised by political operatives rather than foreign-policy experts, and has has brought on consulting firms Insigniam and Deloitte to oversee a reorganization of the department that insiders say is driven by Tillerson's preconceived notions rather than by employees' needs.

Bannon's Departure Was Hastened By American Prospect Interview: Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon first discussed leaving his post with new chief of staff John Kelly in late July, and they set a departure date of August 14, according to The New York Times. After the violence in Charlottesville on August 12, Bannon felt that his departure would look like a response to Charlottesville, so he attempted to move his departure date to Labor Day. But after Bannon gave a candid, unauthorized interview to The American Prospect, Kelly insisted that he leave immediately.

Charities Move Galas Away From Mar-A-Lago In Response To Trump Comments: Since Trump's unhinged press conference last Tuesday, in which he called some white supremacist protestors in Charlottesville "fine people," 15 charities have announced that they will not hold fundraising galas at Mar-a-Lago, according to The Washington Post. Mar-a-Lago reportedly charges up to $275,000 for a single night's event.

Russian Lobbyist Who Attended Meeting With Trump Jr. Has Ties To Putin And FSB: Rinat Akhmetshin, the Russian lobbyist who attended a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner, has worked on behalf of Putin allies and has close ties with the former deputy head of the FSB, making him a subject of interest to special prosecutor Robert Mueller according to The New York Times.

Trump's Tweets

Since Saturday, Trump has tweeted on several topics, including the police shooting in Kissimmee, Florida...

My thoughts and prayers are with the @KissimmeePolice and their loved ones. We are with you!#LESM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

... ousted chief strategist Steve Bannon...

I want to thank Steve Bannon for his service. He came to the campaign during my run against Crooked Hillary Clinton - it was great! Thanks S — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

Steve Bannon will be a tough and smart new voice at @BreitbartNews...maybe even better than ever before. Fake News needs the competition! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

... his plans for Afghanistan, which he is set to reveal later tonight...

Important day spent at Camp David with our very talented Generals and military leaders. Many decisions made, including on Afghanistan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

... anti-racist protests in Boston...

Looks like many anti-police agitators in Boston. Police are looking tough and smart! Thank you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

Great job by all law enforcement officers and Boston Mayor @Marty_Walsh. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

Our great country has been divided for decades. Sometimes you need protest in order to heal, & we will heal, & be stronger than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

I want to applaud the many protestors in Boston who are speaking out against bigotry and hate. Our country will soon come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

... the "fake news"...

Heading back to Washington after working hard and watching some of the worst and most dishonest Fake News reporting I have ever seen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2017

Thank you, the very dishonest Fake News Media is out of control! https://t.co/8J7y900VGK — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2017

... the collision involving the USS John S. McCain...

Thoughts & prayers are w/ our @USNavy sailors aboard the #USSJohnSMcCain where search & rescue efforts are underway. https://t.co/DQU0zTRXNU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2017

... and, finally, today's episode of Fox & Friends.

Jerry Falwell of Liberty University was fantastic on @foxandfriends. The Fake News should listen to what he had to say. Thanks Jerry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2017



