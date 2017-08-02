Justice Department To Target Affirmative Action, And Other Trump News From Today

Wednesday. August 2st. Day 194.

Top Stories​

Anthony Scaramucci Give Exit Interview To The Huffington Post: In a post-firing interview with The Huffington Post, Anthony Scaramucci gives his side of the most salacious parts of his downfall. Regarding the explosive interview that most likely led to his firing, Scaramucci told Vicky Ward that he and Ryan Lizza are old family friends, and that he assumed their conversation was off the record (Lizza denies this).

Scaramucci also told Ward the circumstances of him missing his child's birth, which he says was expected much later than last week. The Mooch says that he was already aboard Air Force One on the way to the Scouting Jamboree when his wife told him that she was going into labor. He claims he couldn't charter another flight home because there is a large no-fly zone around Air Force One.

Justice Department To Take On 'Discrimination' Against White People In Affirmative Action: According to a document obtained by The New York Times, the Justice Department will redirect resources in the civil rights division towards fighting against "discrimination" against white student through affirmative action policies. The Supreme Court has ruled that colleges can use race as a determining factor in a holistic determination, but there are a slew of cases pending that probe the limits of affirmative action.

Congressional Republicans Take Steps To Sidestep Trump On Health Care Funding: Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, announced that his committee would begin drafting legislation in September that would secure payments to insurance companies who provide subsidized coverage to low-income individuals. The step responds to President Trump's threats to cut-off funding the cost-sharing subsidies after a court ruled that the executive branch had been illegally making the payments without any law ordering them to do so.