Mother Of Charlottesville Victim Says She Will Not Speak To Trump, And Other Trump News From Today

​ ​Friday. August 18th. Day 211.

Top Stories

Mother Of Charlottesville Victim Says She Will Not Speak With Trump: In an interview on Good Morning America, the mother of Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman who was killed by a white supremacist who rammed a car into a crowd of counter-protestors in Charlottesville on Saturday, says she will not speak to Trump because of his comments assigning blame to "both sides" in Charlottesville. "It's not that I saw somebody else's tweets about him, I saw an actual clip of him at a press conference equating the protesters... with the KKK and the white supremacists," said Susan Bro. Bro also said that the White House first attempted to reach out to her in the middle of Heyer's memorial service on Wednesday.

Members Of Presidential Arts Committee Resign In Protest Of Trump's Comments And Actions: A day after the White House announced that a planned infrastructure council will not move forward, 16 members of the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, including actor Kal Penn and novelist Jhumpa Lahiri, announced their resignation in a letter today. "Ignoring your hateful rhetoric would have made us complicit in your words and actions," they write.

Dear @realDonaldTrump, attached is our letter of resignation from the President's Committee on the Arts & the Humanities @PCAH_gov pic.twitter.com/eQI2HBTgXs — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) August 18, 2017

Meanwhile, business leaders on a Commerce Department committee called the Digital Economy Board of Advisors are also tendering their resignation in protest of Trump's Charlottesville comments.

Mueller's Prosecutors Are Reportedly Focusing On Donald Trump, Jr.: BuzzFeed reports that special prosecutor Robert Mueller's team is focusing on determining Donald Trump Jr.'s intent when he met with a Russian lawyer on June 9, 2016. The prosecutors are "trying to determine exactly what information was provided and are scrutinizing Trump Jr.’s statements about the meeting," according to a source close to the investigation.

Democratic Congressmen Introduce Resolution Censuring Trump For Charlottesville Comments: Representatives Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ), and Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) introduced a censure resolution citing Trump's "failure to immediately and specifically name and condemn the white supremacist groups responsible for actions of domestic terrorism." The resolution is cosponsored by 79 House Democrats.

Murdoch Scion Rebukes Trump And Donates $1 Million To Anti-Defamation League: James Murdoch, the chief executive of 21st Century Fox, wrote an email to friends and colleagues rebuking Trump's response to Charlottesville. "[W]hat we watched this last week in Charlottesville and the reaction to it by the President of the United States concern all of us as Americans and free people," he wrote, later adding, "I can’t even believe I have to write this: standing up to Nazis is essential; there are no good Nazis." In the email, he announced a million-dollar donation to the Anti-Defamation League, a nonprofit that fights anti-Semitism.

Mitt Romney Strongly Urges Trump To Apologize: In a Facebook post published this morning, former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney strongly condemned Trump's response to the violence in Charlottesville and urged him to apologize. "Whether he intended to or not, what he communicated caused racists to rejoice, minorities to weep, and the vast heart of America to mourn," the post reads. "He should address the American people, acknowledge that he was wrong, apologize."

Trump's Tweets

In this morning's dispatches on Twitter, the president returned to two favorite enemies: "Obstructionist Democrats" and "Radical Islamic Terrorism." He also boasted about America's border security and military power.

Homeland Security and law enforcement are on alert & closely watching for any sign of trouble. Our borders are far tougher than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2017

The Obstructionist Democrats make Security for our country very difficult. They use the courts and associated delay at all times. Must stop! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2017

Radical Islamic Terrorism must be stopped by whatever means necessary! The courts must give us back our protective rights. Have to be tough! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2017

Heading to Camp David for major meeting on National Security, the Border and the Military (which we are rapidly building to strongest ever). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2017



