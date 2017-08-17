Trump Praises The 'Beauty' Of Confederate Monuments, And Other Trump News From Today

​Thursday. August 17th. Day 210.

Trump Laments Removal Of 'Beautiful' Confederate Monuments: In a trio of morning tweets, Trump dug himself deeper into the hole he's been working on since white supremacist violence erupted in Charlottesville on Saturday. Reiterating his earlier comparison of Robert E. Lee with Founding Fathers such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, Trump lamented "the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns, and parks" when Confederate monuments are removed.

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

...can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

...the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Steve Bannon Says He 'Drew Fire Away' From Trump With Candid Interview: The American Prospect published an interview with White House chief strategist Steven Bannon on Wednesday in which he called white supremacists "clowns," said there's no viable military solution in North Korea and discussed plans "to neutralize rivals at the Departments of Defense, State and Treasury." Today, Bannon told The Daily Mail "that his remarks 'drew fire away from POTUS,' meaning President Trump, and that he successfully 'changed the [media] narrative' with a single phone call."

Trump's Tweets

In addition to prolonging the controversy over his remarks on white supremacists with his tweets on Confederate statues, Trump took to Twitter to insult Senator Lindsay Graham, who was one of about a dozen Republicans in Congress to denounce Trump by name for defending racists.

Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

...and people like Ms. Heyer. Such a disgusting lie. He just can't forget his election trouncing.The people of South Carolina will remember! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

He also returned to a favorite topic: the ostensible dishonesty of the media.

The public is learning (even more so) how dishonest the Fake News is. They totally misrepresent what I say about hate, bigotry etc. Shame! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

He then endorsed Kelli Ward, the Arizona state senator who is challenging Senator Jeff Flake in the Republican primary. (In all fairness, "Flake Jeff Flake" is a pretty good epithet.)

Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He's toxic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

And, finally, JOBS!

Many meetings today in Bedminster including with Secretary Linda M and Small Business. Job numbers are looking great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017



