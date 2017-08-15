Trump Retweets Cartoon Of Train Hitting Person Labeled 'CNN,' And Other Trump News From Today

​ Tuesday. August 15th. Day 208.

Need more? Check out our live-updating Trump channel.

Top Stories ​

Trump Retweets And Deletes Cartoon Of Train Hitting Person Labeled 'CNN': Early this morning, President Donald Trump tweeted and then deleted a cartoon of the "#TrumpTrain" hitting a human figure labeled "CNN," a disturbing evocation of the deliberate car crash that killed an anti-white-supremacist protestor in Charlottesville on Saturday. Trump also retweeted and deleted a tweet calling him a fascist.

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/0b3246e3ed6e4084a82e088f98155d59_2281588b183342df8f026f9cf89603e4_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;

I'm announcing my retirement from Twitter. I'll never top this RT. pic.twitter.com/HuGHkiPoyR — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) August 15, 2017

DOJ Seeks IP Addresses That Accessed Inauguration Protest Site: DreamHost is fighting a federal request for 1.3 million IP addresses that access disruptJ20.org. The warrant for the addresses was served to DreamHost in July, reportedly as part of an investigation into some of the more violent inauguration protests.

Trump Tweets And Does Not Delete Birtherist Insinuation: Despite having disavowed his earlier claims that President Barack Obama was not born in the United States during his campaign, Trump revived the false, xenophobic slur in a tweet late last night. Trump proclaimed, "the U.S. is really my home!", a clear reference to the idea that the US is not really Obama's home.



Feels good to be home after seven months, but the White House is very special, there is no place like it... and the U.S. is really my home! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2017

Former Trump Aide Goes Public With Story Of Campaign Affair And Baby: A.J. Delgado, a former spokesperson for Trump, gave a series of interviews to Atlantic reporter McKay Coppins confirming that she had an affair with Trump aide Jason Miller during the campaign, and that her newborn son is Miller's child.

Trump's Tweets

Trump's ongoing efforts to turn his Twitter feed into a promotional tool for "Fox & Friends" continued. He also endorsed Luther Strange in the Republican Senate primary in Alabama.

Senator Luther Strange, who is doing a great job for the people of Alabama, will be on @foxandfriends at 7:15. Tough on crime, borders etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2017