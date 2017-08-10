YouTube Stars Given Fed Meeting To Grow Pro-Trump Business After Being Paid By Trump Campaign, And Other Trump News From Today

Thursday. August 10th. Day 203.

Top Stories ​​​​ ​

Diamond And Silk Given Fed Meeting To Help Grown Business After Being Paid By Trump Campaign: Earlier this week, pro-Trump YouTube stars Diamond and Silk were given a federal meeting to help them grow their pro-Trump business of selling Trump merchandise and making pro-Trump YouTube videos. The Department of Commerce tweeted out a picture of the stars visiting their offices before quickly deleting it. Federal disclosures show that Diamond and Silk were paid over a million dollars as "consultants" for appearances and services (most likely their videos) during Trump's presidential campaign.

Trump Continues Battle With Senate Leader: President Trump has continued his battle with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, tweeting surprise at his failure to pass health care legislation.

Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn't get it done. Must Repeal & Replace ObamaCare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017

Yesterday, Trump tweeted that a repeal and replace of Obamacare should have happened by now in response to Mitch McConnell's statement that Trump had "excessive expectations" and had imposed "artificial deadlines."



Two Key Aides Abandon UN Ambassador Nikki Haley: Nikki Haley has lost two key aides as tensions between the US and North Korea reach a fever pitch. Chief of Staff Steven Groves and communications director Jonathan Wachtel both resigned for "family reasons." Groves suggested that the US end relations with the UN Human Rights Council over its criticism of Israel, and pull out of the Paris Climate Accord.