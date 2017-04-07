Washington Reacts To Trump's Missile Strike On Syria, And Other Trump News From Today

​ At Digg, we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Friday, April 7th. Day 79.

Like getting all your Trump news in one go? Sign up to receive all the day's Trump news in your inbox.

Top Stories

President Trump Orders A Missile Strike Against Syria

In a foreign policy shift, President Trump ordered that 59 Tomahawk missiles rain down on a Syrian military airfield in retaliation to Tuesday's chemical attack that has killed over 100 people. US officials say that the strike will diminish Syria's capabilities to deliver chemical attacks. Syria says that the strike has killed six people.



Thursday evening before the strike, Hillary Clinton advocated for taking out "his airfields and prevent him from being able to use them to bomb innocent people and drop sarin gas on them." The prophetic statement made at the Women in the World Summit is a ringing endorsement of Trump's action from one of the most prominent establishment Democrats.

Congressmen from both sides of the aisle have already begun to protest, insisting that President Trump broke the law by committing an act of war without the approval of Congress.

Jared Kushner Omitted Numerous Meetings With Russian Officials In His Security Clearance Application

President Trump's most trusted advisor, and son-in-law, may be denied his security clearance. The New York Times reports that Jared Kushner omitted dozens of meetings with foreign officials on his application for a top secret security clearance. The application asks that one discloses all encounters with foreign officials in the last seven years. Kushner intends to amend his application when gives an in-person interview to the FBI in the coming months.



Other Stories

President Trump Has Spent As Much Travel Money In 10 Weeks As Obama Spent In Two Years The Independent





Here's What Happened Thursday.

