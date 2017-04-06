Steve Bannon On The Edge Of Quitting After Being Sidelined, And Other Trump News From Today

​ At Digg, we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Thursday, April 6th. Day 78.

Top Stories

Trump Mega-Donor Had To Convince Steve Bannon To Stay After Severe Infighting Plagues Administration

Steve Bannon's ouster from the National Security Council yesterday may have been as significant as most Democrats hoped. Politico reports that infighting between the establishment Jared Kushner faction and the populist Steve Bannon faction of The White House has gotten so bad, that Republican mega-donor Rebekah Mercer had to convince Steve Bannon to stay. The latest blow in the battle was Steve Bannon's removal from the NSC yesterday, which his allies played off as part of a larger plan, but which other insiders say was another move pushing Bannon further outside the circles of power.

The Road To Gorsuch Is Clear

Republicans in The Senate are set to nuke the filibuster, today, in order to confirm President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch on Friday. There were negotiations yesterday to stop the so-called "nuclear options," but they reportedly fell through.

For Democrats, Gorsuch should be the least of their worries. According to Politico, the Trump administration is already pondering replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy (80), who's children have close relationships with the Trump children.

Other Stories

Ivanka Trump Secretly Met With Planned Parenthood Leader After Election Politico



One Of Mike Pence's Secret Service Agents Has Been Suspended After Meeting A Prostitute At A Maryland Hotel CNN

