Supreme Court Nominee Gorsuch Accused Of Plagiarism, And Other Trump News From Today

Wednesday, April 5th. Day 77.

Top Stories

Gorsuch Accused Of Plagiarism Ahead Of Confirmation Vote

One of the most respected judges in the country is being taught a lesson in confirmation politics today. Tuesday night, just days before Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch's confirmation vote, Politico published a report accusing the highly regarded nominee of plagiarizing portions of his book and a section of a journal article. The White House portrayed the report as part of a smear campaign, but six experts on plagiarism that Politico consulted validated the publications concerns.

President Trump Set To Put More Pressure On North Korea Via China

It appears as if North Korea's cries for attention are working. The same day that notorious dictatorship launched yet another projectile into the ocean, President Trump told officials at a briefing: "The clock has now run out and all options are on the table for us." At a briefing leading up to his meetings with Chinese leaders, President Trump signaled that he will make combating North Korea's military power a priority — coming face-to-face with the country that many see as enabling North Korea.



