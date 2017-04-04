New Republican Health Plan Would Axe Coverage Of Pre-Existing Conditions, And Other Trump News From Today

​ At Digg, we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Tuesday, April 4th. Day 76.

Top Stories

UAE Brokered Meeting Between Blackwater Founder And Russian Official To Establish Trump Communications Backchannel

Monday evening, The Washington Post reported that the founder of Blackwater (and brother of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos) Erik Prince met with a Russian official in the Seychelles in an effort to establish back-channel communications between the Trump administration and Russia. It is unclear whether or not Prince had the backing of the Trump administration. The Trump administration and Blackwater deny the report.

Back-channel diplomacy is popular because it allows for communication without the high-pressure scrutiny of official meetings. While Trump officials may have tried to escape the harsh spotlight shining on interactions between Russian and American officials, the report details that the meeting is now part of the investigation into Russia's involvement in the US presidential election .

election Another Trump associate was the subject of a story of clandestine Russian activity last night, but he was a target. BuzzFeed reports that a court filing reveals that energy consultant Carter Page was the target of a Russian intelligence operation three years before he became a foreign policy consultant for the Donald Trump campaign. The Trump campaign dropped Page when it learned about the scandal. This is the clearest connection between the Trump campaign and Russian intelligence thus far.

Freedom Caucus And White House Discuss Healthcare Bill That Would Kill Coverage For Pre-Existing Conditions

The White House and The Freedom Caucus are reportedly discussing reviving the (recently failed) effort to pass a Republican health care bill, but according to The New York Times the bill would do away with measures that provide coverage for pre-existing conditions. Representative Mark Meadows, leader of The Freedom Caucus, told reporters that the proposed plan would allow states to opt-out of a required minimum benefits package, or a requirement called "community rating," which requires that the same price is charged to everyone in the same age group.

Other Stories

