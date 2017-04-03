Trump On Healthcare: 'I Don't Lose', And Other Trump News From Today

​ At Digg, we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Monday, April 3rd. Day 75.

Top Stories

A Third Democrat Say They'll Vote For Supreme Court Nominee Gorsuch

On Sunday, Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly became the third Democratic senator to say they'll vote for Neil Gorsuch — Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee. The senator is one of 10 democratic senators who live in states who voted for Donald Trump and face re-election in 2018.



Despite more Democrats committing to Gorsuch, it appears as if the party will find enough votes for a filibuster — a tactic that Republicans will say eliminate by changing Senate rules to only require 51 votes to confirm a Supreme Court justice.

Who Needs China?

Four days ahead of President Trump's first meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the Financial Times reports that in an interview, the president says the US can "solve" the problem of North Korea without China's cooperation. Two weeks ago, North Korea launched its third missile since President Trump's inauguration.



Also in the interview, Trump spoke about health care, saying "I don't lose...We are going to have great health care in this country... It will be a repeal and replace of Obamacare which is the deal that is being negotiated now."

Other Stories

Jared Kushner Visits Iraq Politico



Trump's Aides Bring Home The Bacon As Republican Consulting Industry Warms Up The New York Times



Trump's Tweets

This morning, President Trump went on a tweetstorm promoting Fox And Friends' story on the wiretapping of President Trump, a story that didn't exist until President Trump tweeted about it weeks ago. Anyone hear an echo?

Such amazing reporting on unmasking and the crooked scheme against us by @foxandfriends. "Spied on before nomination." The real story. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2017

Was the brother of John Podesta paid big money to get the sanctions on Russia lifted? Did Hillary know? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2017

Did Hillary Clinton ever apologize for receiving the answers to the debate? Just asking! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2017

.@FoxNews from multiple sources: "There was electronic surveillance of Trump, and people close to Trump. This is unprecedented." @FBI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2017









