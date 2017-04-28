Government Shutdown Averted For A Week, And Other Trump News From Today

There's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about.

Friday, April 28th. Day 99.

Top Stories ​

The Shutdown Is Shut Down

Both the Senate and the House have passed a stopgap measure to avoid a government shutdown for one week . Democrats and Republicans will attempt to work out their differences in the larger spending bill over that time, whose most contentious issues are now sorting out coal miners' pensions and extending health care funding for Puerto Rico.



. Democrats and Republicans will attempt to work out their differences in the larger spending bill over that time, whose most contentious issues are now sorting out coal miners' pensions The other key legislation that was set to make its way through congress wasn't so lucky. The Republican health care bill has been stalled again after Paul Ryan failed to get enough votes. While the Freedom Caucus has come around to the bill, some moderate Republicans are now reluctant to vote on the more conservative bill.

Expectations vs. Reality

In a wide-ranging interview with Reuters, Donald Trump told the news service that he thought his life would get easier in the White House, saying, "This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier."



saying, "This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier." In another part of the interview, Donald Trump said that he believes a major conflict is possible with North Korea, but that he'd like to find a diplomatic solution. Trump spoke highly of Chinese President Xi Jinping's role on creating more peaceful conditions. He then went on to announce that he expects South Korea to pay for an anti-missile defense system installed on Korean land. Korea says that the original deal was for the US to pay for the system, and for Korea to provide the land.

Trump: Fully Loaded

President Trump is scheduled to address the NRA on Friday, a first for a sitting president since Ronald Reagan. Trump has a mixed history of statements on gun control, but ran on an unabashed pro-gun platform, and has already repealed President Obama's executive order requiring the review of mental health information in gun background checks. The NRA gave three times more money to Trump's campaign than it did to Mitt Romney's.



The Secretary's Estate



The State Department is seeking to reel in UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. The New York Times reports that the State Department sent an email to Haley's aides urging them to get clearance in Washington before Haley makes statements on large foreign policy issues. The directive comes after Haley has been outspoken on key issues such as Russian sanctions and the future of Bashar al-Assad.



Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will cut 2300 jobs in his department, or 9% of his workforce. Tillerson was reportedly shocked when he discovered how much the US was spending on funding the lives of diplomats overseas. The majority of jobs will be phased out through attrition. 600 diplomats will be bought out.

Other Stories

Anti-Abortion Leader Given Top Communications Spot In Department Of Health And Human Services Politico



Trump's Tweets

After what seemed like a record number of tweets yesterday, Trump was eerily quiet on Twitter Friday morning — typing out a single positive tweet about the VA.

We are making tremendous progress with the V. A. There has never been so much done so quickly, and we have just started. We love our VETS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2017

