Jeff Sessions Suggests Higher Taxes For Mexicans To Pay For Wall, And Other Trump News From Today

​ There's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about.

Monday, April 24th. Day 94.

Top Stories

Shutdown Showdown



The federal government runs out of funding on Friday, but President Trump still wants Congress to pass a spending bill that includes a wall and $30 billion in new defense spending. Congressmen are expected to pass a short-term bill extending funding for the next few weeks so they can iron out a deal between Republicans, Democrats, and Trump.



Attorney General Jeff Sessions thinks he knows how the US could pay for the wall — taxing Mexicans. Sessions told ABC's "The Week": We're going to get paid for it one way or the other...I know there's $4 billion a year in excess payments, according to the Department of the Treasury's own inspector general several years ago, that are going to payments to people — tax credits that they shouldn't get. Now, these are mostly Mexicans. And those kind of things add up." The report Sessions cites found that $4 billion has been paid to unauthorized workers, but it did not reference nationalities.

North Korea: Something's Gotta' Give

Tensions with North Korea continue to rise to new heights after North Korea detained a US citizen and threatened to bomb US aircraft carriers over the weekend. In what is now typical North Korean fashion, the state issued another threat in the state newspaper: "Our revolutionary forces are combat-ready to sink a U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier with a single strike." Dealing another blow to its already deteriorating relationship with the US, North Korean authorities took a US citizen who was teaching at Pyongyang University into custody.



Trump-Russia Investigation Lacking Investigators

The Senate Intelligence Committee's investigation into President Trump's connections to Russia has no full-time staffers and no one with investigative experience. The investigation was announced three months ago, but has yet to conduct any substantial interviews with Trump staffers who are suspected to have Russian ties.



Trump's Tweets

Monday morning, President Trump slammed two separate polls released Sunday to put the president's approval rating between 40% and 42% — historic lows for a president's first 100 days.

The two fake news polls released yesterday, ABC & NBC, while containing some very positive info, were totally wrong in General E. Watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2017

Shortly after his first tweet of the morning, Trump tweeted support for his wall, which he is reportedly demanding be included in the congressional spending bill that has to be passed by Friday.

The Wall is a very important tool in stopping drugs from pouring into our country and poisoning our youth (and many others)! If — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2017









