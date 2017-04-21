Trump Had A Secret Meeting With Colombian Leaders At Mar-a-Lago, And Other Trump News From Today

​There's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about.

Friday, April 21st. Day 91.

​Like getting all your Trump news in one go? Sign up to receive all the day's Trump news in your inbox.

Top Stories

A Secret Meeting By The Sea

A secret meeting at Mar-a-Lago with two former presidents of Colombia has some worried about the Colombian peace process. After five years of negotiations and five decades of combat with FARC, the country's current administration has reached a peace deal, but it requires US cooperation and funding. The former presidents who Trump met with, who were reportedly connected to Trump by Marco Rubio, have both been vocal about not supporting the peace process because it has required working with a terrorist group.



Fixing A Leak

Despite WikiLeaks' hand in electing Donald Trump, it appears as if officials in the Trump administration are preparing to arrest Julian Assange. CNN reports that prosecutors have found a way around those pesky first amendment questions, and figured out a method to successfully try the silver-haired leaker. Assange's attorney says they have not heard from the US regarding the report.

Trump Subtweet's Le Pen

Donald Trump usually isn't one to subtweet, but after Thursday's suspected terrorist attack in Paris, he tweeted implicit support for right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen. Earlier in the day Trump was intentionally vague when asked about the French election, which will take place this weekend, saying "a strong Europe is very important to me."



Trump's Tweets

Friday morning Donald Trump tweeted implicit support for far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen in reaction to last night's terrorist attack.





Another terrorist attack in Paris. The people of France will not take much more of this. Will have a big effect on presidential election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2017

Trump also seemingly reacted to reports that the White House is rushing to pass health care in order to save the reputation of Trump's first 100 days.





No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot (including S.C.), media will kill! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2017

Trump then addressed increasing tensions with North Korea, shifting responsibility to China after the US' mounting military responses to North Korea's aggressions.

China is very much the economic lifeline to North Korea so, while nothing is easy, if they want to solve the North Korean problem, they will — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2017





Here's what happened Thursday.

