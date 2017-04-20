Trump To Face Off Against 'Mexican' Judge Again In Deported DREAMer Case, And Other Trump News From Today

There's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about.

Thursday, April 20th. Day 90.

​Like getting all your Trump news in one go? Sign up to receive all the day's Trump news in your inbox.

Top Stories ​

Don't Burn Bridges

President Trump will face off again against US District Judge Gonzalo Curiel, who he accused of being biased because of his "Mexican Heritage". The judge has been assigned the case of the first deported DREAMer, who is suing after he was taken into custody and deported despite the fact that he has protection from the Obama-era immigration order DACA.



10 Days From Hell



The White House is preparing for a government shutdown next Friday. In an attempt to secure legislative victories in Trump's first 100 days, the Trump administration is angling to secure funding for the border wall, immigration enforcement officers, and a bigger military. Democrats universally oppose the proposal, and congressional Republicans are trying to find a middle ground.



In an attempt to secure legislative victories in Trump's first 100 days, the Trump administration is angling to secure funding for the border wall, immigration enforcement officers, and a bigger military. Democrats universally oppose the proposal, and congressional Republicans are trying to find a middle ground. The White House is trying to revive the fight against Obamacare. White House sources tell CNN that the Trump administration is contemplating reviving the healthcare debate and get a vote in congress within the next 10 days so they can add it to their 100-day resume. Both Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence mentioned on Tuesday that the fight wasn't over.

White House sources tell CNN that the Trump administration is contemplating reviving the healthcare debate and get a vote in congress within the next 10 days so they can add it to their 100-day resume. Both Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence mentioned on Tuesday that the fight wasn't over. A Compromise on health care may be emerging from The House. The Huffington Post reports that the Freedom Caucus has negotiated a deal that would allow states to opt-out of the rule requiring equal coverage for those with pre-existing conditions, as long as states opt-in to federal high-risk pools, or create some other solution. The deal is not finalized yet, and is being reviewed by House and Senate leadership.

Other Stories

Trump Adviser's Russia Visit Caught FBI's Attention The New York Times



Here's what happened Wednesday.