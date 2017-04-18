Trump To Sign Order To Overhaul Most Popular Visa Program, And Other Trump News From Today

At Digg, we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Tuesday, April 18th. Day 88.

Top Stories

A Wall Of Applicants

Today, Donald Trump will sign an order mandating a review of the H-1B visa program — the most used visa in the US. The review will reportedly focus on potential reforms for the program that will raise standards for applicants and employers — asking that applicants have higher skill levels and that employers pay American wages.



Di-uh-oh-plomacy

Despite alarming voting irregularities, President Trump called Turkey's president to congratulate him on passing a referendum expanding his powers. The referendum will eliminate the Prime Minister and transfer his powers to the president. International observers have noted disturbing irregularities in the election, such as accepting batches of unstamped ballots. The call conflicted with the State Department's and Sean Spicer's reactions — who both focused on the undergoing investigation of the vote.



Tax Reform Turns Out To Be A Taxing Process For Trump

Donald Trump's promise to overhaul the US tax system seems to be more far-flung every day. On Monday, Sean Spicer reiterated that Trump would not release his tax returns, stoking resistance from Republicans and Democrats who believe that citizens deserve an understanding of how any Trump-signed overhaul will affect the president himself. Aside from ethical questions, the President faces ideological clashes in Congress.



reiterated The bill faces further hurdles after Trump's failed attempt to get rid of Obamacare. Monday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the plan to get a tax overhaul signed by August was "not realistic" and that it will "probably be delayed a bit by healthcare." Not only was health care a key point on the legislative agenda, but it also was meant to reduce costs enough to facilitate large tax cuts.

Trump's Tweets



This morning, Donald Trump tweeted an affirmation of Monday's report that ICE has doubled its rates of arrest for law-abiding undocumented immigrants.

The weak illegal immigration policies of the Obama Admin. allowed bad MS 13 gangs to form in cities across U.S. We are removing them fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2017

I will be interviewed on @foxandfriends by @ainsleyearhardt starting at 6:00 A.M. Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2017

Trump then tore into the Democratic candidate running in a Georgia special election for a congressional seat — a traditionally Republican seat that could go to a Democrat due to part vote splitting.

Democrat Jon Ossoff would be a disaster in Congress. VERY weak on crime and illegal immigration, bad for jobs and wants higher taxes. Say NO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2017





Republicans must get out today and VOTE in Georgia 6. Force runoff and easy win! Dem Ossoff will raise your taxes-very bad on crime & 2nd A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2017









