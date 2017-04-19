EPA Secretary Weighing Hiring Private Law Firm To Rewrite Water Rules, And Other Trump News From Today

​There's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about.

Wednesday, April 19th. Day 89.

Top Stories

Just Let The Lawyers Sort It Out

EPA Secretary Scott Pruitt is trying to find the most efficient way to unravel environmental protections, which may be through outside lawyers. Politico reports that industry groups are pushing Pruitt to consider hiring a private law firm to rewrite Waters Of The US regulations, which protects streams lakes and wetlands. The privatization of rulemaking would not only be highly unprecedented (and defeat the purpose of having elected officials), but it would also raise ethical issues of the private actors' interests.

Isn't The Hiring Freeze Supposed To Be Over?

A month after firing President Obama's US Attorney's, Attorney General Jeff Sessions has yet to replace any. Jeff Sessions has been rabid about pushing a tough on crime agenda, but his troops are missing — with the 97 US attorney posts all laying vacant. So what gives Jeff? According to The Washington Post, the process has been slowed because his deputies, who would traditionally run the hiring process, haven't been confirmed by the Senate yet.

Other Stories

Trump's Tweets

Last night, Jon Ossoff failed to get the necessary 50% of votes in Georgia's sixth congressional district that would have handed him the state's contested House seat. Now, the race will go to a runoff that the Republican will most likely win. Donald Trump tweeted this morning in celebration.

Dems failed in Kansas and are now failing in Georgia. Great job Karen Handel! It is now Hollywood vs. Georgia on June 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2017









