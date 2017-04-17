VP Pence Visits North Korean Border To Issue Military Warning, And Other Trump News From Today

​At Digg, we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Monday, April 17th. Day 87.

Top Stories

In The (Demilitarized) Zone

Mike Pence made an unannounced trip to the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea, where he responded to this weekend's failed North Korean missile test by saying, "North Korea would do well not to test his resolve or the strength of the armed forces of the United States...we will defeat any attack, and we will meet any use of conventional or nuclear weapons with an overwhelming and effective response. The spat between the two powers has increased foreign tensions around the world. After the US sent an aircraft carrier towards the Korean peninsula as part of its effort to intimidate North Korea, The Salt Lake Tribune reports that China and Russia sent intelligence vessels on its tail.

Other Stories

Corporate America Isn't With President Trump's Stance On Climate Change Axios



Trump's Tweets

On Twitter Monday morning, Donald Trump seemingly referenced his administration's increasing military aggressions, saying that they addressed foreign policy failures of the Obama administration.

"The first 90 days of my presidency has exposed the total failure of the last eight years of foreign policy!" So true. @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2017

Donald Trump then took the opportunity to promote the troll-book "Reasons To Vote For Democrats," which is mostly blank and only contains around 1200 words.

A great book for your reading enjoyment: "REASONS TO VOTE FOR DEMOCRATS" by Michael J. Knowles. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2017

In his latest tweet, Trump called out what he sees as fake news.

The Fake Media (not Real Media) has gotten even worse since the election. Every story is badly slanted. We have to hold them to the truth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2017







