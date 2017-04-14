Trump Is Ready To Attack North Korea, And Other Trump News From Today

At Digg, we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Friday, April 14th. Day 84.

Trumpy Hawkins

If President Trump has a spirit animal, it's revealing itself to be a hawk. Thursday evening, NBC reported the Trump administration is prepared to strike North Korea if it believes the secretive state is going to launch a nuclear test (an event that is speculated to occur this weekend). The US has positioned destroyer ships and bombers in the vicinity, which would allow for missile , bomb, special operations, and cyber attacks. Wednesday, North Korea said it would strike the US first if there are any signs of attacks, but Korean experts worry that a strike would cause retaliation against South Korea.



The Trump administration flexed another military muscle yesterday when the US used it's largest non-nuclear bomb for the first time in-the-field, dropping what is dubbed the MOAB on Al-Queda tunnels in Afghanistan. The bomb is reported to have killed 36 militants.

The Trump administration is sending more troops to Africa. This morning, it was reported that dozens of troops will be Somalia to train Somali forces to fight Islamic extremist group al-Shabab. They are scheduled to stay there until September.

