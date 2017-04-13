Trump Breaks Presidential Precedent And A Campaign Promise All In One Go, And Other Trump News From Today

​ At Digg, we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Thursday, April 13th. Day 75.

Like getting all your Trump news in one go? Sign up to receive all the day's Trump news in your inbox.

Top Stories

China: Trump's New BFF

President Trump has broken precedent and a campaign promise all in one go. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, President Trump said he won't label China a currency manipulator, something he said that he'd do on "day one". Instead, Trump broke with the presidential precedent of not discussing the valuation of the dollar (to prevent influencing the market), and placed the responsibility of healthy trade on us, saying the US will face trade difficulties because the dollar's value is getting too high. This caused the value of the dollar to plummet in international markets.



Trump seemingly revealed the ulterior motivation for his change of heart in the same interview, telling The Wall Street Journal that he was willing to make sacrifices in our trade deals with China if the Asian superpower was willing to confront North Korea over its recent military aggressions.

Trump's Tweets



Thursday morning, President Trump tweeted about North Korea and China AGAIN. You'd think the president would have another outlet...

I have great confidence that China will properly deal with North Korea. If they are unable to do so, the U.S., with its allies, will! U.S.A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2017

Mr. President then moved on to Russia, responding to Rex Tillerson's tense meeting with Putin yesterday, and putting the world at ease in fewer than 140 characters.





Things will work out fine between the U.S.A. and Russia. At the right time everyone will come to their senses & there will be lasting peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2017



