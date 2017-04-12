Trump To Lift Federal Hiring Freeze, And Other Trump News From Today

​ At Digg, we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Wednesday, April 12th. Day 74.

Top Stories

The Federal Hiring Freeze Is Over

Winter is over. President Trump will lift the hiring freeze he instituted in the first days of his presidency. The policy, part of "draining the swamp," has faced criticism after it has caused a benefits backlog at the VA, social security delays, and the closure of daycares at military bases.



Trump Campaign Adviser Received Over A Million Dollars Off-The-Books For Ukranian Consulting An Lobbying



Paul Manafort, who led Trump's campaign for three months and is currently under investigation for his ties to Russia, received what his daughters called "blood money," for advising the 2014 ouster of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych. The transactions were first discovered in a handwritten ledger, but could not be verified. Now the AP has received documents confirming that payments in the ledger were received by Manaforts consulting firm.



FBI Spied On Trump Adviser Because They Believed He Was A Russian Spy

During the presidential campaign, a Trump associate was thought to be a Russian spy. Last night, The Washington Post reported that Trump campaign adviser Carter Page was surveilled by the FBI after they obtained a FISA warrant. The warrant, which was renewed multiple times, was granted after the FBI convinced a judge that it was likely that Page is a Russian spy.

Republican Ron Estes Wins By Single Digits In Deep Red Kansas Special Election After Trump Tweets And Robocalls The Guardian



Trump's Tweets

This morning, Donald Trump followed up on his tweet from yesterday that called out China and North Korea, saying that he had a productive conversation with Chinese president Xi Jinping about the topic.

Had a very good call last night with the President of China concerning the menace of North Korea. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2017

Trump also followed up on his other tweet from yesterday, in which he promoted Republican Ron Estes in the special Kansas election to replace former congressman and current CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Great win in Kansas last night for Ron Estes, easily winning the Congressional race against the Dems, who spent heavily & predicted victory! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2017









