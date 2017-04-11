Trump Tweets Against North Korea As Syria Celebrates Late North Korean Dictator, And Other Trump News From Today

​ At Digg, we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Tuesday, April 11th. Day 73.

Like getting all your Trump news in one go? Sign up to receive all the day's Trump news in your inbox.

Top Stories

North Korea Takes Center Stage

The Trump administration is looking to apply pressure to North Korea after it launched a series of test missiles in the last few weeks. Today, President Trump tweeted that a trade deal with China would be more likely if the country cooperated with the US' interests against North Korea. Over the weekend, US military ships were ordered to occupy space off the Korean peninsula — an apparent show of military force against the dictatorship.



Complicating relations further, Syria's Bashar al-Assad has apparently reaffirmed Syria's relationship with North Korea. On Tuesday, North Korean state television reported that Assad has sent a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un honoring the birthday of Kim's late grandfather and former North Korean leader Kim Il Sung.

Trump Wants To Dump Assad

The Trump administration continues to signal its desire to end the reign of Assad in Syria. Today, Rex Tillerson seemed to strengthen his position against Assad, telling foreign ministers in Italy that the Assad regime was "coming to an end," and that continued support of the regime (by Russia) would lead to irrelevance in the middle east. The statements come after last week's chemical attack on Syrian citizens, widely believed to be perpetrated by the Assad regime.



Other Stories

Full 4th Circuit To Hear Government's Appeal Of Travel Ban Decision Politico



Here's What Happened Monday.

