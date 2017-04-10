Trump Warns Russia To Cut Ties With Assad, And Other Trump News From Today

​ At Digg, we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Monday, April 10th. Day 72.

Like getting all your Trump news in one go? Sign up to receive all the day's Trump news in your inbox.

Top Stories

To Russia, With Little Love

On Sunday, Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson along with other Trump officials warned Russia to drop its alliance with Syria's Bashar al-Assad or face worsened diplomatic relations. The statements come after Syria's chemical attack on its own people last week. On ABC, Tillerson said " I hope Russia is thinking carefully about its continued alliance with Bashar al-Assad, because every time one of these horrific attacks occurs, it draws Russia closer into some level of responsibility.... I do not believe that the Russians want to have worsening relationships with the US " The comments came one day before Tillerson plans to travel to Russia, where Vladimir Putin just met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to jointly condemn the US missile strike against Syria.



While Tillerson stressed the defeat of ISIS as the administration's priority, UN ambassador Nikki Haley told CNN that regime change will be fundamental to that goal, saying "If you look at his actions, if you look at the situation, it's going to be hard to see a government that's peaceful and stable with Assad."

Other Stories



Former Fox Commentator KT McFarland Pushed Out Of National Security Role, To Be Appointed Ambassadorship The New York Times



Here's What Happened Friday.

