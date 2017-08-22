Trump Team Considering Taxing 401(k) Contributions, And Other Trump News From Today

​Tuesday. August 22nd. Day 215.

Top Stories

Trump Team Making Progress On Tax Reform: Politico reports that the "Big 6" leaders in charge of getting tax reform off the ground are making headway. The group is considering ideas such as eliminating deductions for state and local taxes, taxing 401(k) contributions up front, and capping the mortgage interest deduction.

Trump Announces Troop Increase In Afghanistan: Declaring "We are not nation-building again. We are killing terrorists," President Trump announced a revised military strategy for the long running war in Afghanistan, including a modest troop increase and demanding more help from partners in the region.​

Paul Ryan Says Trump 'Messed Up' His Charlottesville Response: After subtweeting the President last week, Paul Ryan said at a CNN town hall on Monday that Trump "messed up" his Charlottesville response but that he would not back any effort to formally censure the President.

Wife Of Treasury Secretary Mocks Women In Instagram Comment: After she posted a photograph of a "#daytrip" she and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin took to Kentucky on a government plane, Louise Linton fired back at a critic, writing that she and Mnuchin paid more in taxes than her critic did and that the commenter was "adorably out of touch." Linton set her Instagram to private after backlash grew.





Trump's Tweets

Was with great people last night in Fort Myer, Virginia. The future of our country is strong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2017



