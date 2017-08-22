UPDATING THROUGHOUT THE DAY

Trump Team Considering Taxing 401(k) Contributions, And Other Trump News From Today

​Tuesday. August 22nd. Day 215.

Need more? Check out our live-updating Trump channel.​

Top Stories

Trump Team Making Progress On Tax Reform: Politico reports that the "Big 6" leaders in charge of getting tax reform off the ground are making headway. The group is considering ideas such as eliminating deductions for state and local taxes, taxing 401(k) contributions up front, and capping the mortgage interest deduction. 

Trump Announces Troop Increase In Afghanistan: Declaring "We are not nation-building again. We are killing terrorists," President Trump announced a revised military strategy for the long running war in Afghanistan, including a modest troop increase and demanding more help from partners in the region.

Paul Ryan Says Trump 'Messed Up' His Charlottesville Response: After subtweeting the President last week, Paul Ryan said at a CNN town hall on Monday that Trump "messed up" his Charlottesville response but that he would not back any effort to formally censure the President. 

Wife Of Treasury Secretary Mocks Women In Instagram Comment: After she posted a photograph of a "#daytrip" she and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin took to Kentucky on a government plane, Louise Linton fired back at a critic, writing that she and Mnuchin paid more in taxes than her critic did and that the commenter was "adorably out of touch." Linton set her Instagram to private after backlash grew. 


Trump's Tweets

 


Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
PRIVACY WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

This Is One Of Our Favorite VPNs

2 diggs ipvanish.com
A trustworthy VPN will never be free — not with support staff, servers, and high-speed connections to manage. But it doesn't have to break the bank, either. IPVanish VPN provides a secure, log-free internet connection to desktop devices and smartphones all around the world.
SECURITY WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Here's The Truth About 'Free' VPNs

0 diggs ipvanish.com
IPVanish uses shared IP addresses, so when they say no one has any idea what you're doing online, they mean it. IPVanish holds itself to a high level of security while still providing lightning-fast speeds that you may not be used to with a VPN.