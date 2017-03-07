President Trump Goes On Morning Tweet Storm — Blames Obama For Bush-Era Mistakes, And Other Trump News From Today

At Digg, we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Tuesday, March 7th, 2017. Day 47.

Top Stories

+ White House Endorses Newly Released 'Obamacare Replacement' Plan Proposed By House Republicans The New York Times

-- GOP Health Care Bill Would Defund Planned Parenthood, Move Benefits To The Rich The LA Times

-- Republican Representative John Chaffetz Says Low-Income Families Will Have To Choose Between A 'New iPhone' And Healthcare Digg

+ Top Republicans Shrug Off Trump's Wiretapping Claims The Hill

-- Republican Iowa Representative Says 'Rogue Intel Operation' Could Have Tapped Trump's Phones Sioux City Journal





Other Stories

+ Donald Trump Surprises First Trump-Era White House Tour Group In Front Of A Portrait Of Hillary Clinton Digg

+ White House Praises Exxon Mobil Expansion In US Gulf Coast, Plagiarizes Exxon Press Release The Hill

+ National Park Service Releases Photos Showing That More People Attended Obama's Inauguration Than Trump's BuzzFeed News

Trump's Tweets

After returning to Twitter this weekend, President Trump has been slow to let up on his keyboard.

This morning, Trump began a prolific tweet storm by incorrectly blaming President Obama for releasing 122 prisoners from Guantanamo that later "re-engaged." Over 90% of those prisoners were released under the Bush Administration.

122 vicious prisoners, released by the Obama Administration from Gitmo, have returned to the battlefield. Just another terrible decision! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2017

Trump then praised the Republican health care proposal.

Our wonderful new Healthcare Bill is now out for review and negotiation. ObamaCare is a complete and total disaster - is imploding fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2017

Don't worry, getting rid of state lines, which will promote competition, will be in phase 2 & 3 of healthcare rollout. @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2017

I am working on a new system where there will be competition in the Drug Industry. Pricing for the American people will come way down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2017

Trump went on to critique Obama's relationship with Russia.

For eight years Russia "ran over" President Obama, got stronger and stronger, picked-off Crimea and added missiles. Weak! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2017

He ended his morning tweet storm by assuring the public that the reports of infighting in his administration over the weekend were "FAKE NEWS".

Don't let the FAKE NEWS tell you that there is big infighting in the Trump Admin. We are getting along great, and getting major things done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2017





Here's What Happened Monday.

