President Trump Goes On Morning Tweet Storm — Blames Obama For Bush-Era Mistakes, And Other Trump News From Today

Tuesday, March 7th, 2017. Day 47.
Top Stories
+ White House Endorses Newly Released 'Obamacare Replacement' Plan Proposed By House Republicans The New York Times
-- GOP Health Care Bill Would Defund Planned Parenthood, Move Benefits To The Rich The LA Times
-- Republican Representative John Chaffetz Says Low-Income Families Will Have To Choose Between A 'New iPhone' And Healthcare Digg
+ Top Republicans Shrug Off Trump's Wiretapping Claims The Hill
-- Republican Iowa Representative Says 'Rogue Intel Operation' Could Have Tapped Trump's Phones Sioux City Journal
Other Stories
+ Donald Trump Surprises First Trump-Era White House Tour Group In Front Of A Portrait Of Hillary Clinton Digg
+ White House Praises Exxon Mobil Expansion In US Gulf Coast, Plagiarizes Exxon Press Release The Hill
+ National Park Service Releases Photos Showing That More People Attended Obama's Inauguration Than Trump's BuzzFeed News
Trump's Tweets
After returning to Twitter this weekend, President Trump has been slow to let up on his keyboard.
This morning, Trump began a prolific tweet storm by incorrectly blaming President Obama for releasing 122 prisoners from Guantanamo that later "re-engaged." Over 90% of those prisoners were released under the Bush Administration.
Trump then praised the Republican health care proposal.
Trump went on to critique Obama's relationship with Russia.
He ended his morning tweet storm by assuring the public that the reports of infighting in his administration over the weekend were "FAKE NEWS".
Here's What Happened Monday.
