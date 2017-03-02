Top Republicans Call On Sessions To Recuse Himself Following Russia Revelations, And Other Trump News From Today

At Digg, we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Thursday, March 2st, 2017. Day 42.

Top Stories

+ White House Lied To Reporters Before Speech About Loosening Immigration To Get Positive Coverage Mediaite

+ Attorney General Jeff Sessions Met With Russian Envoys Twice During Campaign, Did Not Disclose During Confirmation Hearing Washington Post

-- Top Republicans Say Attorney General Jeff Sessions Should Recuse Himself From Russia Probes TPM

-- The FBI Has Probed The Contacts Between Attorney General Jeff Sessions And The Russians The Hill

+ Obama White House Scrambled To Preserve Intelligence On Russia Hacks And Communications With Trump The New York Times

Other Stories

+ DACA Beneficiary Arrested After Talking To The Media The Huffington Post

+ White House Hires Brookings Putin Critic Fiona Hill As Senior Director For Europe And Russia Foreign Policy

Trump's Tweets

In a tweet ignoring the elephant named Jeff Sessions in the room, Trump tweeted about jobs this morning.

Since November 8th, Election Day, the Stock Market has posted $3.2 trillion in GAINS and consumer confidence is at a 15 year high. Jobs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2017





Here's What Happened Wednesday.

