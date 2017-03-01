Trump May Remove Himself From Approval Process On ISIS Raids, And Other Trump News From Today

At Digg, we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Wednesday, March 1st, 2017. Day 41.

Top Stories

+ Trump Considering Removing Himself From Approval Process On ISIS Raids The Daily Beast

+ Trump To Sign New Travel Ban, Will Exempt Current Visa Holders, Remove Religious Refugee Exemption For Christians The Washington Post

-- New Ban Will Not Include Iraq Politico

+ Trump Softens Tone, Doesn't Lie As Much In Speech To Congress Digg

-- Read An Annotated Transcript Here NPR

-- Trump's Speech, Fact-Checked The New York Times

Other Stories

+ After Critiquing Anonymous Sources, Trump Was One Himself Tuesday BuzzFeed News

+ GOP Kills Bill Pushing Investigation Into Trump-Russia Ties Politico

+ Fight Between GOP Over Leaked Healthcare Plan Continues To Rage After Trump Speech TPM

Trump's Tweets

After a generally favorable reaction to Tuesday night's speech, Trump issued the following tweet:

THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2017





