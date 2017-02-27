White House Press Secretary Conducts Random 'Phone Check' Of Staff, And Other Trump News From Today

At Digg we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Friday, February 24th, 2017. Day 36.

Top Stories

+ White House Divided On Obamacare, Slow To Offer Guidance To Congress The Washington Post

+ Trump Administration To Propose Budget With Sharp Increase In Military Funding, Sharp Cuts To EPA And State Department The New York Times

+ Sean Spicer Conducts Random Phone Check Of Staff After Series Of Leaks Politico

-- Sean Spicer Personally Connected Outside Officials With Journalists To Discredit Times Story Axios

Other Stories

+ Inside A Secret Donald Trump Dinner IJR





Here's What Happened Friday.

More

Need more Trump news and analysis? Check out our Trump Channel.