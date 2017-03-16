New Travel Ban Stopped Nationwide Before It Started, And Other Trump News From Today

At Digg, we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Thursday, March 16th, 2017. Day 56.

Like getting all your Trump news in one go? Sign up to receive all the day's Trump news in your inbox.

Top Stories

+ Revised Travel Ban Blocked Just Before It Takes Effect

The revised travel ban, meant to replace the ban that sparked huge protests and was blocked by several federal courts, has been dealt its first setback as a federal judge in Hawaii blocked it on Wednesday afternoon. The ban was set to begin at 12:01 Thursday morning. The judge pointed to the Trump team's previous comments about the ban being a "Muslim ban" as grounds for the ruling.

On Thursday morning, Maryland federal judge Theodore Chuang also blocked the order, citing "religious animus". At a Nashville rally last night, President Trump vowed to appeal the measure all the way to the Supreme Court — a similar promise to the one he made for the first version of the travel ban.

+ President Trump To Unveil Budget With Massive Cuts

Thursday, President Trump will announce his *proposed* budget (that will most likely be sliced and diced by Congress). Titled, "America First: A Budget Blueprint to Make America Great Again" the Reagan-esque budget includes a $54 billion increase to the already huge defense budget, a 30% cut to the EPA, a 29% cut to the state department, the elimination of federal funds to arts and humanities, and cuts of 20% or lower to all other departments besides Homeland Security and The VA. You can read the full outline here.

+ Paul Ryan Admits That His Healthcare Bill Needs Changes

In a first, Speaker Paul Ryan finally admitted what most people knew already — that his healthcare bill will need to change to pass The House. After a private meeting with other lawmakers, Ryan said: "Now that we have our [CBO] score we can make some necessary improvements and refinements to the bill."

Other Stories

+ Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson Calls For A 'Different Approach' To North Korea The New York Times

+ McDonalds Publishes And Then Deletes Anti-Trump Tweet Digg

+ In Interview With Tucker Carlson, Trump Says He'll Have Evidence Of Wiretapping Of Trump Tower 'Very Soon' Fox News

+ Former CIA Director And Clinton Ally Says Accusations Of Trump Collusion With Russia Don't Pan Out NBC News





Here's What Happened Wednesday.

More

Need more Trump news and analysis? Check out our Trump Channel.