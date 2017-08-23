UPDATING THROUGHOUT THE DAY

White House Prepares Arpaio Pardon, And Other Trump News From Today

​Wednesday. August 23rd. Day 216.  

Need more? Check out our live-updating Trump channel.​

Top Stories

The White House Has Paperwork Ready To Pardon Joe Arpaio: According to CNN, the White House has already prepared the paperwork for if President Trump decides to pardon Joe Arpaio, the former Arizona sheriff who was found guilty of criminal contempt after ignoring a federal court order regarding his detention of suspected undocumented immigrants. 

Department Of State's Science Envoy Resigns: In response to Trump's Charlottesville response, Prof. Daniel Kammen, the Science Envoy for the Department of State, resigned. What's more, the first letters of each paragraph in his resignation letter spell "Impeach."

Former Director Of National Intelligence Questions Trump's Fitness For Office: Following Trump's rambling speech in Phoenix, former DNI James Clapper criticized the President strongly on CNN, questioning whether he was fit to continue serving. 

DOJ Scales Back Warrant For IP Addresses That Accessed Inauguration Protest Website: After hosting site DreamHost (and numerous critics) pushed back on a DOJ warrant seeking IP addresses for 1.3 million people that accessed disruptJ20.com, an inauguration protest site, the DOJ is reportedly amending the warrant

Hillary Says Her 'Skin Crawled' When Trump Shadowed Her At Debate: In an excerpt from her forthcoming memoir, Clinton writes that she wanted to tell Trump "Back up, you creep!" during the presidential debate where he shadowed her movements. 

Trump Returns To Campaign Form At Phoenix Rally On Tuesday Night: In a speech at a Phoenix rally, President Trump laid into the press at length, rehashed his response to Charlottesville and hinted that he might pardon Joe Arpaio.

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
TRAPPED BY THE LAW

0 diggs sfreporter.com
How a federally paid professional snitch lured a woman into a relationship, then two drug deals, then turned her in.
LUGGAGE WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

This Sleek Carry On Is Genius

1 digg geniuspack.com
This hardside carry on by Genius Pack literally makes packing hassle-free with its engineered interior organizational panel. It has designated compartments for all your clothes, a secluded laundry compartment, and 8 silent-gliding wheels, so you don’t have to wheel your luggage like the hulk. Also super light, only 6.8 lbs!