White House Prepares Arpaio Pardon, And Other Trump News From Today

​Wednesday. August 23rd. Day 216.

Need more? Check out our live-updating Trump channel.​

Top Stories

The White House Has Paperwork Ready To Pardon Joe Arpaio: According to CNN, the White House has already prepared the paperwork for if President Trump decides to pardon Joe Arpaio, the former Arizona sheriff who was found guilty of criminal contempt after ignoring a federal court order regarding his detention of suspected undocumented immigrants.

Department Of State's Science Envoy Resigns: In response to Trump's Charlottesville response, Prof. Daniel Kammen, the Science Envoy for the Department of State, resigned. What's more, the first letters of each paragraph in his resignation letter spell "Impeach."

Former Director Of National Intelligence Questions Trump's Fitness For Office: Following Trump's rambling speech in Phoenix, former DNI James Clapper criticized the President strongly on CNN, questioning whether he was fit to continue serving.

DOJ Scales Back Warrant For IP Addresses That Accessed Inauguration Protest Website: After hosting site DreamHost (and numerous critics) pushed back on a DOJ warrant seeking IP addresses for 1.3 million people that accessed disruptJ20.com, an inauguration protest site, the DOJ is reportedly amending the warrant.

Hillary Says Her 'Skin Crawled' When Trump Shadowed Her At Debate: In an excerpt from her forthcoming memoir, Clinton writes that she wanted to tell Trump "Back up, you creep!" during the presidential debate where he shadowed her movements.

Trump Returns To Campaign Form At Phoenix Rally On Tuesday Night: In a speech at a Phoenix rally, President Trump laid into the press at length, rehashed his response to Charlottesville and hinted that he might pardon Joe Arpaio.

