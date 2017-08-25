Treasury Secretary And Wife May Have Used Military Jet To See Eclipse, And Other Trump News

Friday. August 25th. Day 218.

Top Stories ​

Trump Imposes New Sanctions On Venezuela: President Trump signed an executive order imposing strong new financial sanctions on Venezuela, which is descending into chaos as President Nicolás Maduro implements increasingly anti-democratic policies. The sanctions restrict Venezuela and its state-owned oil company from issuing debt or stock in US dollars. In a statement on the executive order, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, "The United States reiterates our call that Venezuela restore democracy, hold free and fair elections, release all political prisoners immediately and unconditionally, and end the repression of the Venezuelan people."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin May Have Taken Taxpayer-Funded Trip To Kentucky Just To See Eclipse: Mnuchin's trip to Kentucky burst into the public eye earlier this week when Mnuchin's wife, Scottish actor Louise Linton, posted a photo of herself looking glamorous next to a military jet in Kentucky and then went nuclear on a random commenter. Now, a watchdog group is filing a Freedom of Information Act request for records related to the trip on the suspicion that it was planned around Monday's solar eclipse. The Washington Post reports that Mnuchin and Linton viewed the eclipse from atop Fort Knox, along with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and the group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) is requesting records to find out more about the motive for the trip. Treasury officials claim the trip was "official government travel."

Top Economic Adviser Drafted Resignation Letter After Trump's Charlottesville Remarks: Gary Cohn, the director of Trump's national economic council, reportedly drafted a resignation letter after Trump defended white nationalists marching in Charlottesville. He did not actually resign. Cohn, who is Jewish, said that Trump "can and must do better" in rebuking hate groups in an interview with the Financial Times.

John Kelly Is Trying To Limit The Amount Of Information Trump Receives: White House Chief of Staff John Kelly distributed two memos this week laying out a system "designed to ensure that the president won't see any external policy documents, internal policy memos, agency reports and even news articles that haven't been vetted" by Kelly or a staff secretary, according to Politico. The new system is an attempt to prevent Trump from acting on incomplete or one-sided information, according to The New York Times, and represents the first time that this administration has "codified rules and procedures that a White House typically sets at the outset of an administration."

Trump's Tweets

A sampling from the president's online musings today:

He blamed the filibuster for keeping Republicans from passing bills, then claimed he has passed tons of bills.

If Senate Republicans don't get rid of the Filibuster Rule and go to a 51% majority, few bills will be passed. 8 Dems control the Senate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2017

Few, if any, Administrations have done more in just 7 months than the Trump A. Bills passed, regulations killed, border, military, ISIS, SC! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2017

He defended his chief of staff from "fake news" (even though most coverage of Kelly has been positive).

General John Kelly is doing a fantastic job as Chief of Staff. There is tremendous spirit and talent in the W.H. Don't believe the Fake News — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2017

He quoted from a book that calls his presidency "perhaps the best presidency ever."

Nick Adams, "Retaking America" "Best things of this presidency aren't reported about. Convinced this will be perhaps best presidency ever." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2017

He attacked Senator Bob Corker (R-SC)

Strange statement by Bob Corker considering that he is constantly asking me whether or not he should run again in '18. Tennessee not happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2017

And he offered to help out with preparations for and responses to Hurricane Harvey, the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the US in 12 years.

I have spoken w/ @GovAbbott of Texas and @LouisianaGov Edwards. Closely monitoring #HurricaneHarvey developments & here to assist as needed. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2017



