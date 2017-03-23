GOP Leaders Look To Cut 'Essential Benefit' Requirements To Pass AHCA, And Other Trump News From Today

​At Digg, we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Thursday, March 23rd. Day 63.

Major changes made to Obamacare replacement bill in effort to wrangle GOP votes ahead of today's vote

As the hard-right House Freedom Caucus continued to hold out on the AHCA yesterday, Paul Ryan and Trump pushed the bill to the right in an attempt to appease the HFC — which is causing some moderate Republicans who previously backed the bill to withdraw. With a vote on the bill scheduled for today, it remains unclear how things will shake out.

One of the key revisions Ryan and Trump sought to woo the HFC with was the removal of an "essential benefit" provision, which requires insurers to cover things like emergency services, prescription drugs, maternity coverage, mental health treatment and more. The revision is intended to decrease costs, but it's not clear if it would actually do so, despite the inevitable decreases in coverage.





Unnamed officials say the FBI has information showing possible coordination between Trump team and Russia in releasing Clinton leaks

CNN reports that the intelligence "is raising the suspicions of FBI counterintelligence investigators that the coordination may have taken place, though officials cautioned that the information was not conclusive and that the investigation is ongoing."

The revelation comes days after James Comey revealed to Congress that the FBI was investigating a possible Trump/Russia connection and hours after House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes revealed that information was "incidentally collected" on members of the Trump team during unrelated surveillance





Trump talked to TIME about truth and falsehoods — you can read TIME's story here and the interview transcript here

McCain slams House Intelligence Committee leaders after Wednesday's antics, calls for select committee or independent investigation NBC News





Just watched the totally biased and fake news reports of the so-called Russia story on NBC and ABC. Such dishonesty! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2017



