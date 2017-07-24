Trump Lashes Out At Attorney General Jeff Sessions On Twitter, And Other Trump News From Today

​ ​​​​Monday. July 24th. Day 185.

Need more? Check out our live-updating Trump channel.



Top Stories​

Trump Asks Why AG Jeff Sessions Isn't Investigation Clinton Emails: In a tweet sent Monday morning, President Trump asked why "beleaguered" Attorney General Jeff Sessions wasn't looking into what he said were crimes committed Hillary Clinton (presumably referring to her email scandal).

So why aren't the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

The tweet comes as his son and son-in-law are set to testify in-front of Congress over the Trump campaign's Russia relations. In an interview released Thursday evening, President Trump said that had he known Attorney General Jeff Sessions would have recused himself from the investigation, he never would have hired him.



Jared Kushner Details Meetings With Russians In New Letter To Congress: Monday morning, Jared Kushner released a letter to congressmen, who he will testify in-front of behind closed doors later today, saying that he has no had additional contact with Russians besides those already publicly disclosed. The letter also offered new details into the meeting that are already known about. Recalling the meeting with Donald Trump Jr. and Natalia Veselnitskaya, Kushner wrote that he had his assistant fake an urgent phone call to him to get him out of the meeting after ten minutes. The letter also denies to phone calls with the Russian ambassador that have been reported by Reuters. Read more at CNN.

On Hot Mic, New Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci Says He Called On CNN For A Reason: On a hot mic between Sunday politics shows (on Fox News he said he'd take 'drastic action' to stop leakers), new Trump Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci said that he called on CNN during Friday's press conference to send a message to CNN chief Jeff Zucker. Scaramucci went on to say that Zucker helped him get his job by firing three employees over a retracted article that mentiond Scaramucci. Scaramucci told BuzzFeed that he's trying to "deescalate tensions" across the media spectrum. Additionally, when asked about Sean Spicer's resignation, Scaramucci said he resigned because Scaramucci was reporting directly to the President. Read more at BuzzFeed News.

Trump And Senate Push Ahead With Obamacare Repeal: President trump encouraged the Senate to push forward with the plan to repeal and replace Obamacare in a tweet Monday morning, and it looks the leadership is trying to do so. The Washington Post reports that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to attempt to bring forward the anti-ACA bill passed by the House this spring, and then allow senators to amend it on the floor. Multiple Republican senators have already spoken out against the plan, and it is unclear whether or not McConnell will have the votes to proceed. Read more at The Washington Post.





Trump's Tweets

This morning, President Trump resumed his campaign against the media, calling the current environment a "sewer":

Drain the Swamp should be changed to Drain the Sewer - it's actually much worse than anyone ever thought, and it begins with the Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

Trump also tweeted about an interview that Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer gave to The Washington Post, where he said Democrats should be blaming themselves for their loss in last year's election:





After 1 year of investigation with Zero evidence being found, Chuck Schumer just stated that "Democrats should blame ourselves,not Russia." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

In another tweet, Trump slammed California congressman Adam Schiff, who told Face The Nation on Sunday that Trump was concerned about the Russia investigation reaching his personal finances:

Sleazy Adam Schiff, the totally biased Congressman looking into "Russia," spends all of his time on television pushing the Dem loss excuse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017







